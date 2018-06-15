 

Drunk man slips and buries pan handle in eye socket

2018-06-15 18:39

PHOTO: CATERS/WWW.MAGAZINEFEATURES.CO.ZA

A drunk man who slipped and fell, burying a pan handle 10cm into his eye socket, has had his life saved by hospital doctors - who even managed to restore his sight!

The accident happened in Karlsruhe in the southwestern German state of Baden-Warttemberg when a 64-year-old was looking for kitchen utensils after having had too much to drink.

The man stumbled, lost his balance and fell, piercing his eye socket with the metal handle of a pan on his kitchen counter.

Despite the pan sticking out of his eye, the man somehow still managed to call emergency services.

He was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

"The cooking pan's handle was positioned 10cm in situ, coming from above, breaking through the right orbital rim,” said Dr Carla Sander who operated on him.

Luckily for the man, the handle was positioned in such a way that it entered his eye socket just below his right eyeball and missed his brain.

A team of doctors comprising Dr Sander, Dr Ali Kurt, Professor Anton Dunsche and Dr Taha Tolga Sonmez performed emergency surgery, which lasted several hours, on the man.

Remarkably, they not only managed to remove the handle successfully but also saved the man's sight.

"After waking up the patient [had] no visual impairment," said Dr Sander.

After a week in hospital he was discharged.

Read more on:    health and lifestyle

