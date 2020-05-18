 

'Easy' Cuomo test | Hong Kong clashes: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2020-05-18 08:51

New York's Andrew Cuomo takes 'easy' coronavirus test

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo took a coronavirus test on live TV Sunday to show New Yorkers how "easy" it is and said if he doesn't show up tomorrow it means he tested positive.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

Anthem bill sparks new clashes in Hong Kong legislature

Clashes break out in Hong Kong's legislature for the second time this month as the city's pro-democracy camp tries to scupper a controversial law that bans insulting China's national anthem.

One crew member killed in Canada Snowbirds crash

One crew member has died and another has been seriously injured after a Canadian armed forces' Showbirds jet crashed in Kamloops, British Columbia on Sunday.

Newlyweds cancel wedding party, help poor instead

As couples do all over the world, Darshana Kumara Wijenarayana and his fiancée, Pawani Rasanga, spent months planning a grand wedding.

Phone chats combat senior isolation in Texas city

A Texas city is reaching out to older adults with an offer of small talk to help them fight the loneliness felt by people shut in during the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more on:    us  |  china  |  canada  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

US Democrats launch probe into ouster of State Dept watchdog

2020-05-18 07:39

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Western Cape ahead of curve, some areas are ready for Level 2 says Winde
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 09:10 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 09:07 AM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players 2020-05-17 21:28 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 