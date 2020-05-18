'Easy' Cuomo test | Hong Kong clashes: WATCH the top world news videos for today

New York's Andrew Cuomo takes 'easy' coronavirus test

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo took a coronavirus test on live TV Sunday to show New Yorkers how "easy" it is and said if he doesn't show up tomorrow it means he tested positive.

Anthem bill sparks new clashes in Hong Kong legislature

Clashes break out in Hong Kong's legislature for the second time this month as the city's pro-democracy camp tries to scupper a controversial law that bans insulting China's national anthem.

One crew member killed in Canada Snowbirds crash

One crew member has died and another has been seriously injured after a Canadian armed forces' Showbirds jet crashed in Kamloops, British Columbia on Sunday.

Newlyweds cancel wedding party, help poor instead

As couples do all over the world, Darshana Kumara Wijenarayana and his fiancée, Pawani Rasanga, spent months planning a grand wedding.

Phone chats combat senior isolation in Texas city

A Texas city is reaching out to older adults with an offer of small talk to help them fight the loneliness felt by people shut in during the coronavirus pandemic.