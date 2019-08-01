Ebola | California wildfires: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Ebola: One year on from DR Congo outbreak

Myths and conflict are hampering efforts to stop the disease spreading through a mobile population.

California adds firefighters to prep for wildfires

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed an executive order to provide funding for more firefighters as the state's wildfire season continues.

UK's Johnson talks Brexit and backstops in Northern Ireland

Boris Johnson met party leaders in Northern Ireland to try to get the political process moving there again -- but his desire to scrap the Brexit backstop grabbed the headlines.

Trump's border crackdown is 'anti-racist'

Steve Bannon says a wall will help black and Hispanic communities - and calls Ilhan Omar "anti-American".

Hunt for teenage Canadian fugitives scaled back

Canadian authorities are scaling back their search in northern Manitoba for the suspected teenage killers of Australian backpacker Lucas Fowler, his US girlfriend and a British Columbia botanist.

