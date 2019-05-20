Egypt blast | Europe protests: WATCH the top World news videos for today

A general view taken on July 14, 2018 shows the site of the new discovery made by an Egyptian-German mission at the Saqqara necropolis, south of Egyptian capital Cairo. The Egyptian Minister of Antiquities announced the excavation of a mummification workshop discovered along with a communal burial place, consisting of several burial chambers. The work is being carried out south of the King Unas Pyramid in Saqqara by an Egyptian-German mission. (AFP)

Blast injures South African tourists in Egypt

Twelve people, mostly South African tourists, have been injured in an explosion targeting a bus that was heading for Egypt's Giza pyramids.

Thousands demonstrate in Europe ahead of European Parliamentary elections

With just a week to go before the European parliamentary elections take place, tens of thousands of people, opposed to nationalist agenda's, took to the streets in cities right across Europe.

Thousands march in Chile for legal cannabis cultivation

Thousands of people march in Chile's capital in a peaceful protest in favour of the legalisation and regulation of medicinal and recreational cannabis

Australia election: Scott Morrision reacts to shock win

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has vowed to get straight back to work after a shock general election victory, which delivered the country three more years of conservative government.

George, Charlotte and Louis visit mother Kate's Chelsea Flower Show garden

Pictures of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis enjoying a playful visit to their mother's garden at the Chelsea Flower Show

