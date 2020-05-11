Eiffel Tower lights up | UK lockdown easing: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Eiffel Tower up in lights for essential workers tribute

Portraits of nurses, doctors and other essential workers are being projected in front of the Eiffel Tower in a tribute to those facing additional risks during the coronavirus pandemic.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

No end to lockdown yet but 'careful' easing begins - British PM Johnson

The coronavirus lockdown will not end yet, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday, urging people to “stay alert” to the risks as he outlined plans to begin slowly easing measures that have closed much of the economy for seven weeks.

Disneyland Shanghai reopens after coronavirus closure

Mickey Mouse leads the pomp and ceremony at Shanghai Disneyland as the theme park reopens after a coronavirus virus enforced shutdown.

Aussies urged to be responsible to help curb the spread of Covid-19

The nation's chief medical officer says Australians have a personal responsibility to practice social distancing and avoid crowds as restrictions are relaxed.

New York enacts new protections for nursing home residents

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced new protections meant to curb the spread of Covid-19 inside nursing homes, elder-care centres and rehabilitation facilities.



- Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Register and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab