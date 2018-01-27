 

Eiffel Tower to go dark after Kabul bombing

2018-01-27 23:49
The lights of the Eiffel Tower in in Paris will be switched off in support of Kabul. (Philippe Lopez, AFP)

The lights of the Eiffel Tower in in Paris will be switched off in support of Kabul. (Philippe Lopez, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Paris - The Eiffel Tower will cut its lights on Saturday night to commemorate those killed and wounded in a devastating ambulance bombing in Kabul, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said on Twitter.

"Tonight at midnight the Eiffel Tower will go out in [homage] to the victims of the horrific attack that struck Kabul," Hidalgo said.

"The city of Paris and Parisians are with the Afghan people who are once again facing terrorist barbarity."

At least 95 people were killed and 158 wounded on Saturday when an explosives-packed ambulance blew up in a crowded area of Kabul.

A statement from France's foreign ministry condemned Saturday's attack and offered support for Afghanistan's fight against "the scourge of terrorism."

The icon of Paris' skyline is often dimmed or made to display the colours of a country's flag in shows of respect for those killed or maimed by terror attacks.


Read more on:    paris  |  afghanistan  |  crime  |  security

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Clinton 'dismayed' by harassment complaint involving ex-aide

2018-01-27 23:30

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Capetonians share their feelings about Day Zero
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:19 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:19 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, January 27 2018-01-27 21:01 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTO TRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 