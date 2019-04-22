 

Eight arrested in connection with Sri Lanka blasts: PM

2019-04-22 08:09

Eight people have been arrested in connection with a string of deadly blasts that killed more than 200 people in Sri Lanka on Sunday, the country's prime minister said.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said "so far the names that have come up are local," but that investigators would look into whether the attackers had any "overseas links".

He also acknowledged that "information was there" about possible attacks.

"While this goes on we must also look into why adequate precautions were not taken," he said.

But he said the government's first priority would be to "apprehend the terrorists."

"First and foremost we have to ensure that terrorism does not lift its head in Sri Lanka."

A total of eight blasts tore through high-end hotels and churches across Sri Lanka on Sunday, in the worst violence since the country's civil war ended a decade ago.

At least two of the blasts involved suicide bombers, sources told AFP.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    sri lanka  |  terror attacks
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Death toll rises to 23 in Brazill building collapse

2019-04-22 07:33

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto winner scores R191 000! 2019-04-21 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 