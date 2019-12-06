Elizabeth Warren support drops | Mainland Chinese views on Hong Kong: WATCH the top world news videos for today

 

Elizabeth Warren support drops | Mainland Chinese views on Hong Kong

2019-12-06 07:19

Support for Elizabeth Warren drops to lowest since August in White House race: Reuters/Ipsos poll

Support for US Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren dropped nationally to its lowest level in four months, and nearly one in three potential Democratic primary voters say they don't know which candidate to pick.

Mainland Chinese give their views on six months of protest in Hong Kong

Beijing residents give their take on Hong Kong's pro-democracy demonstrations six months on. The unprecedented movement was born on June 9, when an estimated million people took to the streets to protest a proposed bill allowing extradition to mainland China.

Tufts University removes Sackler sign from building.

A maintenance worker has used a hammer and a flexible wall scrapper to remove the name of the billionaire family that owns OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma from a Tufts University building.

At Iowa event, Biden gets into spat over his son

On a day when Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden sought to fortify his foreign policy credentials in his quest to take on Donald Trump next year, he mixed it up with an Iowa voter over his son's alleged role in the Ukraine scandal.

Protester interrupts event by Buttigieg supporters

An event by African-American supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg in the Indiana city where he is mayor turned chaotic on Wednesday night.

2019 top 10 records: hotter, faster, pricier and in small bundles

2019-12-05 09:06

