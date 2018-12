Sophie Wilson, a coffee shop manager from Leicestershire in the United Kingdom was seriously injured after diving into the pool of a bar, misjudging the depth of the waters and breaking her neck.

The incident occurred in Thailand on 1 December just one week into her planned six months of travels throughout Southeast Asia, a trip that had been a lifelong dream of hers, BBC reports.

Now the 24-year-old may never walk again and is currently only able to raise one arm, despite having undergone two operations since the accident.

"Initially I was in shock, I never had any reason to believe the pool [was] shallow as people were jumping and diving in before me," Sophie told iNews.

"It’s heartbreaking as I previously led a very active lifestyle and the doubt of whether I’ll be able to walk again is hard to take. But I believe being negative will only make things harder. I’m lucky to still be here," she added.

The travel insurance company the young woman signed with said they wouldn’t cover her medical costs as her injuries were the result of her own reckless behavior, Metro reports.

Sophie is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital called Bangkok Hospital Chiang Mai, with medical costs already amounting to £60 000 (R1 080 000).

Sophie’s sister, Georgina Wilson said that there were signs that diving was not permitted, but because it was after midnight and very dark, her sister hadn’t seen them.

"She'd been having the best time of her life. Everyone else was doing the same thing at the time and nobody was telling them to stop," she said.

"She wouldn't intentionally do anything to hurt herself," she added.

Sources: Metro, BBC, iNews