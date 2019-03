Spotlight on anti-stalling system after Ethiopia Airlines crash

Similarities between the Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines crashes have focused attention on an anti-stalling system used in the new Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft.

EXPLAINER: NZ shooting victims, heroes named

New Zealanders are returning to some sense of normality as stories of the Christchurch mosque shooting victories and heroes emerge.

I don't regret anything I do: Anning

Senator Fraser Anning speaking to media in Brisbane about backlash over his comments regarding the Christchurch massacre which left 50 people dead.

William and Kate honour New Zealand terror victims at St Patrick's Day parade

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge led a minute's silence to pay respects to the New Zealand terror attack victims, at a St Patrick's Day parade.

Thiem beats Federer to take the Indian Wells title

Dominic Thiem recovered from losing the opening set to beat Roger Federer 3-6 6-3 7-5 and capture the Indian Wells title on the weekend.