 

EU imposes entry ban for 30 days

2020-03-17 22:49
Coronavirus.

Coronavirus.

The European Union will impose an entry ban on travellers from outside the bloc for 30 days to battle the spread of the coronavirus, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday.

Member states "agreed to impose an entry ban" into the bloc, with only nationals of EFTA countries and Britain exempt from the restriction, said Merkel.

"That should apply for 30 days. Germany will implement it immediately," added the leader of Europe's biggest economy.

With countries severely curtailing travel to prevent COVID-19 contagion, Germany had earlier issued a warning against travel worldwide.

The bloc is taking "coordinated action to bring back stranded travellers," said Merkel

