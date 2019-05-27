EU shifts right | Trumps touts Iran talks: WATCH the top World news videos for Monday

European figures react to election results

Reaction from Matteo Salvini, Marine Le Pen, Viktor Orban and EU Parliament figures. The far-right and green parties made gains as centrist movements lost ground.

Trump on Iran: 'If they'd like to talk, we'd like to talk'

US President Donald Trump holds out the possibility of negotiations with Iran as he meets with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is reportedly weighing a trip to Tehran.

Eurosceptics vs Europhiles: Who wins the social media battle?

PM Modi's 'Thank You' visit to Varanasi today after landslide victory

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi in eastern Uttar Pradesh after his landslide win in the national election. This will be PM Modi's first visit to Varanasi which he secured for the second time.

RAW: Victim speaks outside Michael Guider's release appeal

Tess Knight, the mother of Samantha Knight, and victim Chantelle Hamilton speak outside the NSW Supreme Court Building about an appeal of the release of Michael Guider, a serial pedophile, who has served 17 years for the manslaughter of the 9-year-old girl.



