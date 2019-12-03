 

Evidence of Trump misconduct 'overwhelming': House impeachment report

2019-12-03 21:18
(Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

(Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The evidence for impeaching President Donald Trump for misconduct in office and obstruction is "overwhelming", the final report on the House investigation into the US leader said on Tuesday.

"The evidence of the President's misconduct is overwhelming, and so too is the evidence of his obstruction of Congress," said the report, meant to support formal charges against Trump.

"The impeachment inquiry has found that President Trump, personally and acting through agents within and outside of the US government, solicited the interference of a foreign government, Ukraine, to benefit his reelection."

Read more on:    donald trump  |  us
NEXT ON NEWS24X

ICC prosecutor again refuses to investigate Gaza flotilla raid

2019-12-03 19:23

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Willem Breytenbach arrives at Cape Town Central police station
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 21:18 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
Cape Town 15:31 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One winner on Tuesday 2019-12-03 21:20 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 