Ex-White House advisor on Trump call | Outgoing US rep Katie Hill slams 'misogynistic culture': WATCH the top world news videos for today

Ex-White House adviser saw nothing illegal in Trump call

A former top White House aide told members of Congress he had concerns that a record of US President Donald Trump's call with the president of Ukraine would leak. But said he saw nothing illegal in the Trump call.

Katie Hill slams 'misogynistic culture' in exit speech

US Democratic Representative Katie Hill blasted a "misogynistic culture" on Thursday as she resigned from Congress after facing accusations of sexual relations with her staffers.

Qantas pulls three 737s, accuses union official of scaremongering

Qantas Domestic chief executive Andrew David speaks to reporters in Sydney, reassuring passengers their safety is paramount and accusing a union official of scaremongering after the carrier had to pull three of its Boeing 737 aircraft from service.

Protest in Panama against constitutional reforms

Demonstrators clash with riot police in Panama City, during a protest against proposed constitutional reforms.

Two arrested for trying to bury baby alive in Hyderabad

Two people were arrested on Thursday in Hyderabad for trying to bury a baby alive in the ground. On Thursday morning, an auto driver at the Jubilee bus stand ground noticed two persons with a bag in hand. They were digging a pit in the ground.