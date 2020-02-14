 

'Exhausted': Doctors at China's virus epicentre overworked and unprotected

2020-02-14 10:39

Tired and understaffed, medical workers have had to deal with thousands of new cases per week in Wuhan, the city at the epicentre of the outbreak that first emerged late last year.

Many doctors have had to see patients without proper masks or protective body suits, resorting to reusing the same equipment when they should be changed regularly.

READ | Coronavirus: 67 tests come up negative, still no cases in SA

Some have even worn diapers to avoid having to take off the equipment and make it last longer, according to a health official.

One doctor at a community clinic in Wuhan said he and at least 16 other colleagues were showing symptoms similar to the new virus, including lung infections and coughing.

"As doctors, we do not want to work while being a source of infection," he said, requesting anonymity for fear of reprisals.

But "right now, there is no one to replace you," the doctor explained, adding that all medical staff without a fever are expected to work.

"What would happen if there was no one working on the frontline?"

Grief and anger

READ | WHO raises seriousness of coronavirus: It's a 'very grave threat for the world'

Some 44% of the 42 600 cases nationwide - and the majority of more than 1 100 deaths - have been in Wuhan, home to a wild animal market where the virus is suspected of having originated before spreading between humans.

The risks medical staff are facing was highlighted on Friday after Li Wenliang, a whistleblowing doctor in Wuhan, succumbed to the disease more than a month after he first raised alarm about a new SARS-like virus in the city.

His death unleashed an outpouring of grief and anger on Chinese social media, with 10 academics in Wuhan circulating an open letter calling for political reform and freedom of speech.

The deputy mayor of Wuhan said on Friday the city faced a daily shortage of 56 000 N95 masks and 41 000 protective suits.

Medical staff in protective suits will "wear diapers, reduce how much water they drink, and reduce how many times they use the bathroom", said Jiao Yahui, a top official at China's National Health Commission.

Some of them will wear the same protective suit for six or even nine hours, when they should not be worn for more than four hours in a quarantined ward, she said last week.

"Of course, we don't advocate this method, but medical staff really have no alternative," she admitted.

The Chinese government has responded by mobilising the entire country to increase production of masks and suits.

Lack of transparency

As of Monday, three-quarters of mask and suit producers had resumed work following an extended Lunar New Year holiday, said Cong Liang, an official at China's top economic planner.

China has also imported more than 300 million masks and about 3.9 million articles of protective clothing since January 24, an official said last week.

The Red Cross Society of China too has received over 900 million yuan ($129m) in donations for epidemic relief - though it has drawn scrutiny for its lack of transparency and efficiency.

"Even if we receive more masks, the number of patients increases even faster," said a doctor at a major Wuhan hospital, who requested anonymity because she was not authorised to speak with media.

Each doctor or nurse uses two to four masks each day, she explained.

"The consumption of masks in the hospital is enormous," she emphasised. "They have a permanent lack of masks."

Doctors have also been forced to don makeshift hazmat suits, which are not adequate protection against the virus, said Xu Yuan, a 34-year-old in the US who donated $5 000 in protective equipment to former classmates working at Wuhan hospitals.

Read more on:    china  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH the top world news videos for today

2020-02-14 06:37

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Julius Malema addresses the Press Club of South Africa
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 11:18 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 11:09 AM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Four players walk away with jackpot 2020-02-12 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

New Works Co-Ordinator

Western Cape
Odwyer Personnel
R14 000.00 Per Month

Trainee Auditor

Cape Town
Certified Master Auditors (South Africa) Inc.
R5 000.00 - R15 000.00 Per Month

Trauma/Emergency RN

Cape Town
Mass Staffing Projects
R300 000.00 - R400 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 