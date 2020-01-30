EXPLAINED: After the UK leaves the EU on January 31, what will change?

On Friday evening, as the clock strikes eleven, Britain will leave the European Union.

More than three and a half years since the EU referendum, during which the country has seen two general elections and much political wrangling, the wishes of 17.4 million Britons will be realised.

But do not expect an end to the drama. January 31 marks a single page-turn in the Brexit odyssey and the next chapter could be just as fraught.



A transition period will run for at least 11 months, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's ideal timeframe, while negotiators thrash out the UK and EU's future relationship.



Unpicking 40 years of integration promises to be a testing process and there is scepticism on both sides of the English Channel.

Many are simply wondering: what next?

More:

Brexiters want to dismantle Britain's European identity

UK government votes against measures protecting child refugees

What price will the developing world pay for Brexit

What actually happens on February 1?





Little will change immediately. The UK will enter the transition period and it will be out of EU political institutions but still - for at least the next 11 months - ruled by EU laws.



Britons and EU nationals will continue to benefit from free movement and live in their countries under the rules and regulations they are used to.



When the divorce is finalised, free movement for British immigrants in EU countries will end, according to the Withdrawal Agreement, but they will be afforded rights.



EU nationals living in the UK are being urged to apply now for the UK's EU Settlement Scheme, but they can wait until the deadline - June 30, 2021, if a deal is reached, or December 31, 2020, if the conclusion is a no-deal Brexit.



Will there be a UK-EU trade deal?



A trade deal is likely but not certain.



A comprehensive trade deal with the EU, the UK's largest trading partner, is the British government's ultimate goal. But negotiating one will not be easy, especially in the UK-mandated 11-month timeframe.

READ | The European Parliament joined hands and sang Auld Lang Syne in an emotional Brexit farewell

Before talks can begin, both sides need to publish their negotiating objectives. The EU's chief Brexit figure, Michel Barnier, must also obtain a formal negotiating mandate from the bloc's leadership. This is unlikely to happen before the end of February. At that point, talks can start in earnest.



Reports have said discussions will begin in early March.



Johnson is pushing for a "Canada-style" agreement, one modelled on the EU's arrangement with Ottawa. CETA, as the deal is known, removes 98% of tariffs on traded goods, though sizeable restrictions remain. Despite being less ambitious than the proposed UK-EU pact, it still took seven years to be finalised.



Johnson has also ruled out alignment with European regulations.

Barrier-free trade is an aim Brussels shares with London, but only if a level playing field can be agreed - code for convergence on the likes of labour, taxes, the environment, and state aid.



Having already removed ex-PM Theresa May's promise to safeguard workers' rights in line with EU standards, Johnson faces a fight.



Alan Winters, economics professor and head of the UK Trade Policy Observatory at the University of Sussex, said the sticking point is one of enforcement.



Brussels will demand the invocation of EU law when solving commercial disputes, but the UK has been unwavering: no European Court of Justice (ECJ) involvement post-Brexit.



It is a contentious area that will "require a unique solution, and therefore time," said Winters.



If no compromise can be reached, the UK will leave without an agreement. That would mean regulatory barriers, tariffs, and quotas.





But the talks promise to be tough. The Protocol seeks to keep Northern Ireland in the UK's customs territory while simultaneously applying EU rules on agricultural and manufactured goods.



This will remove the need for a customs border on the island, a politically tense proposition given Ireland's history of sectarian violence, but means a de facto regulatory frontier emerging in the Irish Sea.

ALSO READ | Queen gives assent for Britain to leave EU

Northern Ireland could suffer financially in this scenario, said Katy Hayward, an author and reader in sociology at Queen's University Belfast.



"We can expect to see a rise in paperwork and thus in costs for the movement of goods across the Irish Sea, and consequently a rise in prices for consumers in Northern Ireland, plus the risk of a disruption to supply chains," she said.

OPINION | UK-Africa trade and investment: who benefits?

"It will require new levels of political maturity among elected representatives here to ensure that this period of flux does not give rise to growing polarisation and recriminations," she added.



