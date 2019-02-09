 

EXPLAINED: Where the investigations related to Trump stand

2019-02-09 14:37

Where investigations related to President Donald Trump stand and what may lie ahead for him:

WHAT'S THIS ALL ABOUT?

Special counsel Robert Mueller is looking into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia and whether the president obstructed the investigation. Trump also plays a central role in a separate case in New York, where prosecutors have implicated him in a crime. They say Trump directed his personal lawyer Michael Cohen to make illegal hush-money payments to two women as a way to quash potential sex scandals during the campaign. New York prosecutors also are looking into Trump's inaugural fund.

___

WHAT DO I NEED TO KNOW RIGHT NOW?

The Senate Judiciary Committee approved William Barr's nomination for attorney general along party lines Thursday. Republicans praised his credentials and Democrats questioned how transparent he'll be once Mueller's Russia investigation concludes.

The vote now heads to the full Senate, where Barr is expected to be confirmed as soon as next week.

Barr would succeed Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who was pushed out by Trump last year over the president's anger that Sessions had stepped aside from overseeing the Russia investigation. As the country's chief law enforcement officer, Barr would oversee the remaining work in Mueller's investigation into potential coordination between the Kremlin and the Trump campaign.

___

SO ... DID THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN COLLUDE WITH RUSSIA?

There is no smoking gun when it comes to the question of Russia collusion. But the evidence so far shows that a broad range of Trump associates had Russia-related contacts during the 2016 presidential campaign and transition period, and several lied about the communication.

There is evidence that some people in Trump's orbit were discussing a possible email dump from WikiLeaks before it occurred. American intelligence agencies and Mueller have said Russia was the source of hacked material released by the anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks during the campaign that was damaging to Democrat Hillary Clinton's presidential effort.

___

OTHER QUESTIONS TO CONSIDER:

—WHAT ABOUT OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE? That is another unresolved question that Mueller is pursuing. Investigators have examined key episodes such as Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey and Trump's fury over Sessions' recusal.

—WHAT DOES TRUMP HAVE TO SAY ABOUT ALL THIS? Trump has repeatedly slammed the Mueller investigation as a "witch hunt" and insisted there was "NO COLLUSION" with Russia. He also says his former lawyer Cohen lied to get a lighter sentence in New York.

—WHEN WILL IT ALL WRAP UP? It's unclear. Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker says the probe is "close to being completed," the first official sign that Mueller's investigation may be wrapping up. But he gave no specific timetable.

Read more on:    wikileaks  |  donald trump  |  russia  |  us
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: 1.7 tons of meth seized at California port

2019-02-09 13:22

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Driehoek tragedy: Roydon Olckers laid to rest
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 09:11 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 05:53 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Friday, February 8 2019-02-08 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 