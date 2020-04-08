EXPLAINER: Do men fare worse with Covid-19?

Death and infection tolls from the Covid-19 pandemic spreading around the world point to men being more likely than women to contract the disease and to suffer severe or critical complications if they do.

This, according to studies and health experts, has been pinned to a whole number of reasons such as how well women take care of their bodies as opposed to the men counterparts.

Worldwide over 1.4 million people have been infected with the virus, leading to some 86 000 deaths.

Recoveries are just over 310 000 people globally.