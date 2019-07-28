Explosion rocks Kabul, at least six wounded

Smoke rises from the site of an attack in Kabul. (STR, AFP)

A large blast rocked Afghanistan's capital city on Sunday injuring at least six people, just hours after the official start of campaign season for upcoming presidential elections.

Interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said the explosion happened close to a well-known wedding hall in northern Kabul, nearby the airport, at about 16:00 (1210 GMT).

Images on social media showed a large plume of smoke rising above the city.

Health ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar said at least six people had been wounded so far.

The wedding hall had hosted a campaign rally earlier in the day for Afghanistan's chief executive Abdullah Abdullah, who is one of the leading candidates running against President Ashraf Ghani on September 28.

It was not clear if the venue, known as the Uranus Wedding Palace, was damaged.

At least 55 people were killed and 94 wounded when a suicide bomber blew himself up in the middle of a religious gathering at the hall last November.

