 

Facebook closes fake news pages in Poland: rights group

2019-05-18 13:19
Facebook icon. (Justin Sullivan, Getty Images, AFP)

Facebook icon. (Justin Sullivan, Getty Images, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Facebook has closed 27 pages in Poland for spreading fake news and hate-filled content ahead of the European parliamentary elections, the civil rights group Avaaz said on Friday.

The pages, which had a total of close to two million followers, were reported for containing "anti-Semitic, anti-Islam, anti-migrant, anti-LGBT and anti-feminist" content, Avaaz said in a statement.

"We have closed a number of counterfeit and duplicate accounts that infringed on our rules of authenticity, as well as a number of pages for changing names and other violations," a spokesman for Facebook Poland told AFP, without specifying further.

Avaaz welcomed Facebook's "rapid reaction" to its investigation.

Nevertheless, campaign director Christoph Schott said that "with the European elections approaching, Facebook needs to undertake an urgent and complete health check on its European platform and suppress all fraudulent and toxic content."

Last week, following a similar investigation in Italy, Facebook closed 23 mostly pro-government pages, with nearly 2.5 million followers, for spreading fake news and anti-immigrant content.

And in April it removed three far-right networks in Spain with some 17 pages and 1.4 million followers.

Facebook and other social networks are regularly accused of not doing enough to eliminate fake news from their platforms

Read more on:    facebook  |  poland  |  fake news
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH EXCLUSIVE: U.S. may scale back Huawei trade restrictions

2019-05-18 12:56

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Two players win Daily Lotto jackpot 2019-05-20 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 