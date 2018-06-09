Facebook's shared user data with select companies - report

The WhatsApp and Facebook apps are displayed on a iPhone. (Pic: Justin Sullivan, AFP)

Facebook shared personal information culled from its users' profiles with other companies after the date when executives have said the social network prevented third-party developers from gaining access to the data.

That's according to a report published on Friday by The Wall Street Journal, which cited court documents, company officials and unidentified people familiar with the matter.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

