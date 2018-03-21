Facebook's Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines fixes

London
— Breaking more than four days of silence, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg
admitted mistakes and outlined steps to protect user data in light of a privacy
scandal involving a Trump-connected data-mining firm.
Zuckerberg posted on his Facebook
page on Wednesday that Facebook has a "responsibility" to protect its
users' data.
"If we can't then we don't
deserve to serve you," he wrote.
Zuckerberg and Facebook's No. 2
executive, Sheryl Sandberg, have been quiet since news broke Friday that
Cambridge Analytica may have used data improperly obtained from roughly 50
million Facebook users to try to sway elections.
Zuckerberg said the company has
already taken the most important steps to prevent such a situation from
happening again in previous years. For example, it reduced the access outside
apps had to user data back in 2014, though some of the measures didn't take
effect until a year later, allowing Cambridge to access the data in the
intervening months.
Earlier on Wednesday, an academic
who developed the app used by Cambridge Analytica to harvest data said that he
had no idea his work would be used in Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign
and that he's being scapegoated in the fallout from the affair.
Alexandr Kogan, a psychology
researcher at Cambridge University, told the BBC that both Facebook and
Cambridge Analytica have tried to place the blame on him for violating the
social media platform's terms of service, even though Cambridge Analytica
ensured him that everything he did was legal.
"My view is that I'm being
basically used as a scapegoat by both Facebook and Cambridge Analytica,"
he said. "Honestly, we thought we were acting perfectly appropriately, we
thought we were doing something that was really normal."
Cambridge Analytica
Authorities in Britain and the
United States are investigating the alleged improper use of Facebook data by
Cambridge Analytica, a UK-based political research firm. Facebook shares have
dropped some 9 percent, lopping more than $50 billion off the company's market
value, since the revelations were first published, raising questions about
whether social media sites are violating users' privacy.
The head of Cambridge Analytica,
Alexander Nix, was suspended Tuesday after Britain's Channel 4 News broadcast
hidden camera footage of him suggesting the company could use young women to
catch opposition politicians in compromising positions. Footage also showed Nix
bragging about the firm's pivotal role in the Trump campaign.
Nix said Cambridge Analytica
handled "all the data, all the analytics, all the targeting" for the
Trump campaign, and used emails with a "self-destruct timer" to make
the firm's role more difficult to trace.
"There's no evidence,
there's no paper trail, there's nothing," he said.
In a statement, Cambridge
Analytica's board said Nix's comments "do not represent the values or
operations of the firm, and his suspension reflects the seriousness with which
we view this violation."
Facebook itself is drawing
criticism from politicians on both sides of the Atlantic for its alleged
failure to protect users' privacy.
Sandy Parakilas, who worked in
data protection for Facebook in 2011 and 2012, told a UK parliamentary committee
on Wednesday that the company was vigilant about its network security but lax
when it came to protecting users' data.
He said personal data including
email addresses and in some cases private
messages was allowed to leave Facebook
servers with no real controls on how the data was used after that.
"The real challenge here is
that Facebook was allowing developers to access the data of people who hadn't
explicitly authorized that," he said, adding that the company had
"lost sight" of what developers did with the data.
Zuckerberg summoned
On Tuesday, the chairman of the UK
parliament's media committee, Damian Collins, said his group has repeatedly
asked Facebook how it uses data, but company officials "have been
misleading to the committee".
The committee summoned Facebook
CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify. Facebook sidestepped questions on whether
Zuckerberg would appear, saying instead that the company is currently focused
on conducting its own reviews.
Meanwhile, Britain's information
commissioner, Elizabeth Denham, said she is pursuing a warrant to search
Cambridge Analytica's servers. She has also asked Facebook to cease its own
audit of Cambridge Analytica's data use.
Denham said the prime allegation
against Cambridge Analytica is that it acquired personal data in an unauthorized
way, adding that data protection laws require services like Facebook to have
strong safeguards against misuse of data.
Leading Democrats in the US
Senate also called on Zuckerberg to testify. Senator Dianne Feinstein of
California, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, called
Facebook's latest privacy scandal a "danger signal." She wants
Zuckerberg's assurances that Facebook is prepared to take the lead on measures
to protect user privacy — or Congress may step in.
Kogan's work involved modeling
human behavior through social media. In collaboration with Cambridge Analytica,
he developed a Facebook-based personality survey called "This Is Your
Digital Life" and paid about 200 000 people to take part. As a result,
participants unknowingly gave the researchers access to the profiles of their
Facebook friends, allowing them to collect data from millions more users.
Kogan said Cambridge Analytica
approached him to gather Facebook data and provided the legal advice that this
was "appropriate."
"One of the great mistakes I
did here was I just didn't ask enough questions," he said. "I had
never done a commercial project; I didn't really have any reason to doubt their
sincerity. That's certainly something I strongly regret now."
He said the firm paid some
$800,000 for the work, but it went to participants in the survey.
"My motivation was to get a
dataset I could do research on; I have never profited from this in any way
personally," he said.