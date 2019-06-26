Fake cops steal $3.7m from Swiss woman

Fraudsters posing as police officers stole 3.3m euros ($3.7m) from a Swiss woman through an elaborate scam that involved a fake plot implicating the victim's bank, Swiss media reported on Wednesday.

A female suspect first contacted the victim in Zurich in November, posing as an officer who claimed to be investigating a network of thieves, according to the ATS news agency.

The woman was told that employees at her bank were planning to rob her.

The suspects asked the woman to keep details of their investigation secret.

They then instructed her to transfer her assets to a new account through a series of payments, in order to protect her savings from being stolen by her own bank.

A police investigation into the scam, which cost the woman 3.6m Swiss francs, is ongoing, ATS said.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter