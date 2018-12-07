 

'She'd do anything for her children', says dad of pregnant daughter who was killed by her 'heartless monster' husband

2018-12-07 19:42

Kauthar Gool

The Watts family. (Facebook/Shanann Watts)

In their first television interview, the parents of American Shan’ann Watts, 34, – the Colorado woman who was killed by her husband, Chris, 33, – have opened up about the kind of person their daughter was.

Speaking to ABC News, Frank and Sandra Rzucek recalled how energetic and loving their daughter was towards both friends and family.

“Her dream was to help her entire family,” Sandra said.

“She was fun, full of life. She did so many things.”

Her dad, Frank, added that Shan’ann had a vision board and wanted to make sure her children had everything they needed because being a mother was her dream.

“She’d do anything for her children. She just loved them and wanted them to have everything growing up,” he said.

READ: 'Heartless monster' Chris Watts Googled 'when to say I love you when starting a new relationship' before killing pregnant wife and daughters

Since Shan’ann had lupus – a disease that causes the immune system to attack its own tissue – she considered her two little girls, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, to be her little miracles, People reports.

While it may have seemed like the mother of two had the perfect little family, in reality things were quite different as her husband, dubbed a "heartless monster", had started seeing one of his colleagues and wanted to separate from his wife, even searching “marrying your mistress” on Google, Insider reports.

Shan’ann suspected something wasn’t right in her marriage and texted her friend to ask for advice.

“He’s changed. I don’t know who he is,” the message read.

“[Chris] hasn’t touched me all week, kissed me, talked to me except for when I’m trying to figure out what is wrong. We’ve never had a problem in our relationship like this. No joke. NEVER. THIS IS TOTAL LEFT FIELD.”

Watts pleaded guilty to murdering Shan’ann – who was 15 weeks pregnant at the time – and two daughters in August, during a plea bargain that took place in court on 4 November.

Sources: ABC News, People, Insider

