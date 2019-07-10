 

Family of US teen killed by police calls for probe

2019-07-10 08:41
Hannah Williams.

Hannah Williams. (Supplied, Twitter)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The family of a 17-year-old girl fatally shot by a police officer in California on Tuesday called for the state's attorney general to launch an independent probe into the killing.

The girl, identified by her family as Hannah Williams, died on Friday following an encounter with a Fullerton police officer near her home in Anaheim, south of Los Angeles.

Authorities have refused to discuss the case or provide details about the shooting but said on Tuesday that a replica handgun designed to look like a Beretta 92FS had been recovered near the victim.

The Orange County district attorney's office said the on-duty officer was taking his K-9 dog to the veterinarian for a medical procedure in a police car when he saw the teen driving at high speed on the highway.

It said the two vehicles at some point made physical contact.

The Reverend Jarrett Maupin, a family spokesperson, insisted that Williams was unarmed and said it was unclear who owned the replica gun found at the scene.

He said Williams was driving a rental car when the incident took place and noted that she let others use the vehicle at times.

Family members gathered outside Anaheim City Hall on Tuesday demanding answers and calling for an independent probe.

"The public wants to know what happened and whether or not the officers involved followed all policies and procedures. We have doubts," the family said in a statement.

It also called on civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton to intervene in the case.

"We want Rev. Sharpton to shine a light on what happened here in Anaheim," said Benson Williams, the teen's father. "We want to know why police felt the need to shoot and kill a 17-year-old unarmed teen girl."

The family said it was "more than devastated not only by what happened to Hannah but the resulting news reports and events that have transpired since July 5".

"Losing Hannah is hard. The circumstances in which we lost her have made it that much harder," said the statement which was read by Williams' godmother.

"As of today we still do not have clear answers about what happened to Hannah. The information we have received from the police department has changed several times."

The Orange County district attorney's office said it was investigating the shooting with assistance from Anaheim police, while Fullerton police are conducting an administrative review.

Read more on:    us
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Who are the 2020 US Democratic presidential candidates?

2019-07-10 08:41

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Three Daily Lotto players are R150 000 richer 2019-07-09 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 