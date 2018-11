A five-year-old boy died on Thanksgiving Day after his father accidentally reversed his car over over him at their home in Hamburg, New York.

Little James Walsh was outside when his father, Patrick Walsh, backed out of the driveway and accidentally struck him on Thursday 22 November, according to the Miami Herald.

The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, Metro UK reports.

The local police department said it didn’t believe Patrick was under the influence of alcohol or drugs and that the death would be treated as a "horrific accident".

"[James] always tried to please everyone around him," said the boy's godmother, Mary Rozeski. "He wouldn't say, 'This is mine.'"

She remembered James as a generous, playful child who enjoyed throwing snowballs and riding his bicycle.

Patrick and his wife Kathryn released a statement shortly after the incident: "We are blessed that we have an all-consuming and powerful Lord who has given us our faith. We could not do this without Him. Our community has been so uplifting to us. We are so grateful."

The couple also have two daughters.

James will be laid to rest on Tuesday 27 November, according to Buffalo News.

Sources: Miami Herald, Metro, Buffalo News