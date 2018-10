A family holiday ended in tragedy when a dad and his small son drowned at a popular beach resort in Australia.

The five-year-old boy and his 30-year-old father, believed to be Chinese tourists, were swimming in the Airlie Beach lagoon, on Queensland’s Whitsunday Coast, on Monday 29 October when the incident occurred, Mirror News reports.

“The father moved along into slightly deeper water with the son on his back . . . from there both of them went under,” police inspector Steve O’Connell said.

“He’d tried to raise the alarm but it wasn’t sufficient for anyone around him to notice the distress they were in, or that they were sinking to the bottom.

“Unfortunately, despite it being a crowded situation on a hot, busy day in the lagoon, no one had noticed the circumstances unfolding until some six minutes after they’d gone under.”

The pair, whose names haven’t been released, were unconscious when they were pulled out of the lagoon around 16:00 local time.

Witnesses told Nine News the boy was taken to an ambulance to be treated while members of the public performed CPR on the dad for 40 minutes in an effort to save him.

The father and son, who were in a critical condition, were rushed to Proserpine Hospital but died shortly after.

North Queensland’s council mayor Andrew Willcox described the incident as “tragic”, ABC reports.

“Sadly, drowning typically occurs quickly and silently, with very few people able to wave their hands or call for help.

“The hearts and prayers of the Whitsunday community are with the family of the father and his son during this incredibly difficult time.

“I’d also like to personally praise the efforts of all who assisted during all rescue and resuscitation attempts.”

