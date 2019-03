Pesky pests or delicious delicacy? In this full-length BBC feature documentary, Stefan Gates immerse himself in the extraordinary world of hard-core insect-eating in a bid to conquer his lingering revulsion of bugs, and discover if they really could save the planet.

When we think of insects, most us will think of icky, annoying pests that creep us out. We definitely don't think of them as a tasty treat. But so many people all over the world are already eating them as a nutritious food source. Why are more and more of the world’s population eating bugs?

You may be surprised to find out that bugs are already used in some of our food products. You may have eaten creepy crawlies without even realising!

