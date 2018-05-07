 

Feral dog packs kill 6 Indian children, terrify villagers

2018-05-07 15:48
A stray dog rests outside a residential complex in Lucknow, in northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. (Rajesh Kumar Singh, AP)

A stray dog rests outside a residential complex in Lucknow, in northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. (Rajesh Kumar Singh, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Police say roaming packs of feral dogs have killed six children in the last week in north India, terrifying villagers who have begun keeping their children at home and killing any dogs they encounter.

The children have been killed in and around the town of Sitapur, about 80km from Lucknow, the capital of India's Uttar Pradesh state.

Senior police officer Anand Kulkarni says many attacks have occurred when children are out gathering mangoes or when they use outhouse toilets. Many homes in the area lack indoor plumbing.

India has millions of stray dogs, who wander the streets in even the most exclusive neighbourhoods. While dog bites are common, a string of fatalities in one area is rare.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    india

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Vladimir Putin sworn in as president for fourth term

2018-05-07 12:43

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Police fire rubber bullets, stun grenades at Protea Glen protesters
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, May 5 2018-05-05 21:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 