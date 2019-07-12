 

Ferrari find illegal immigrants in cross-channel transporter

2019-07-12 07:53
Mechanics push back the Ferrari of driver Charles Leclerc during the third practice session of the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix in Spielberg on June 29, 2019. (ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP)

Mechanics push back the Ferrari of driver Charles Leclerc during the third practice session of the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix in Spielberg on June 29, 2019. (ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP)

Ferrari's Formula One team found more than it expected when it opened a transporter ahead of this weekend's British Grand Prix.

The vehicle, a lorry used to ship team spares and supplies, had passed through Calais and used a cross-channel ferry en route to the Silverstone circuit.

When the doors were opened, the team found two illegal immigrants sheltering in the lorry.

"It was not a Ferrari transporter and it had no branding," said a team spokesperson on Thursday.

"When they were found, the team telephoned the police and they took care of them.

