 

Firefighters battle to fight blazes in New South Wales

2019-10-27 16:51
A firefighter works on a fire ground at Deepwater, near Bundaberg, Australia. (QLD Fire and Emergency via AP)

Firefighters on Sunday were working to bring bushfires on the mid-north coast of the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) under control.

Dozens of uncontrolled fires are burning across the state. Houses have been destroyed and residents were told to evacuate as emergency-level bushfires burn throughout NSW's north coast.

The largest fire in the Chaelundi State Forest has already burned more than 111 690 hectares and has a perimeter of more than 935 kilometres.

The NSW Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) reported more than 100 properties have been destroyed so far before the start of the summer.

Local media reported at least one house was destroyed in Darawank, 295 km north of Sydney, as firefighters battled to protect homes and property in the small town.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting the warm, dry and windy conditions will result in elevated fire dangers for northeastern inland parts of the state. They state "very high fire danger" for the areas of New England and Northern Slopes.

With the continuing high temperatures, and no rain in the forecast for the week ahead, the fire danger will remain at dangerous levels across the state.

