 

First Everest death of 2019, Irishman missing

2019-05-18 07:35
Mount Everest. (Prakash Mathema, AFP)

Mount Everest. (Prakash Mathema, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Mount Everest claimed on Friday its first fatality of the main spring climbing season, an Indian man, while an Irish mountaineer was also missing, expedition organisers in Nepal said.

A Bulgarian climber also died on adjoining Mount Lhotse as he was descending, government officials said, and an Indian soldier died on nearby Mount Makalu.

Ravi Thakar, 28, was found dead inside his tent at Everest Camp 4 at an elevation 7 920m on Friday morning as his team was resting after a successful summit.

"Efforts are underway to bring his body back," Mingma Sherpa of Seven Summit Treks told AFP.

A day earlier his team lost an Irish member, Seamus Lawless, 39, when he slipped from below the "balcony" area at around 8 300m.

Sherpa said that guides have intensified their search for him.

The two were part of an eight-member team that included Saray Khumalo, who became the first black African woman to summit Everest.

The Indian soldier, 35, from the Indian Army's expedition to Mount Makalu died at around 8 200m as he was returning from the summit.

The team was in the news last month after tweeting a picture of "yeti" footprints, sparking ridicule and jokes online.

Another Indian climber also went missing on Mount Makalu on Thursday night as the team the 52-year-old was with was descending.

"The weather was not good and he probably lagged behind. A search team this morning could not find him, but we will keep looking," Sherpa said.

Many Himalayan mountains - including Everest - are at peak climbing season, with the window of good weather between late April and the end of May.

The death toll is already mounting, however.

On Wednesday two other Indians died on Mount Kanchenjunga, the world's third-highest peak, with one Chilean missing.

Last week Peruvian climber Richard Hidalgo died on Makalu, the world's fifth-highest summit.

A Malaysian died in April after being rescued from Annapurna, where he spent two nights in the open near the summit.

Hundreds of climbers flock each year to Nepal - home to eight of the world's 14 highest peaks - creating a lucrative mountaineering industry for the impoverished country.

Last year five people died on Everest alone.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    nepal
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Internet sensation Grumpy Cat has died at age 7

2019-05-17 21:28

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Two people are R200 000 richer after Friday's draw 2019-05-17 21:28 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 