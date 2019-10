The leader of Colombia's Green Alliance party and current candidate for the mayoralty of Bogota, Claudia Lopez, celebrates after winning the regional elections in Bogota. (Raul Arboleda, AFP)

Claudia Lopez, a symbol of the fight against corruption in Colombia, became the first woman to be elected mayor of the capital Bogota.

The 49-year-old center-left candidate, who is openly gay, won the local election with 35.2% of the vote ahead of liberal Carlos Fernando Galan (32.5%) with almost all votes counted.

"Not only did we win but we're changing history," Lopez said on Twitter.