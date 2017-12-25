 

Five dead after bus ploughs into Moscow subway

2017-12-25 16:13
A view of the site where a city bus ploughed into a pedestrian underpass in western Moscow on December 25, 2017. (Vasily Maximov, AFP)

Moscow - Five people were killed when a city bus ploughed into a pedestrian subway in western Moscow on Monday, traffic police said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the accident as authorities said they were looking into several possibilities, including a technical malfunction.

"A bus drove into a pedestrian underpass," traffic police spokesperson, Artyom Kolesnikov, told AFP.

"According to preliminary information, five people died."

Footage broadcast on national television showed a bus driving onto the pavement and then down the stairs of the subway, running over several pedestrians before coming to a stop.

Two causes

Moscow police said in a statement they were looking into two possible causes of the accident - the driver losing control of the vehicle and a technical problem with the bus.

"The driver of the bus began movement and then changed his trajectory, which resulted in the bus going down into the pedestrian underpass," the statement said.

"The driver has been detained. Police employees are working with him," the statement said.

Three people have been hospitalised, the statement added.

The accident happened around 12:00 near Moscow's Slavyansky Boulevard metro station, a prestigious residential area near one of the capital's main avenues.

Sirens were blaring around the metro station, with authorities preparing to pull the bus out of the subway with a cable, an AFP correspondent at the scene said.

Inspection of the fleet

The underpass and surrounding area were cordoned off by police, and several black body bags could be seen on the pavement, partially covered with falling snow.

The emergencies ministry said two helicopters had been dispatched to the scene to help evacuate the victims.

"There are dead and wounded," tweeted Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin. "We are providing emergency aid," he said, offering condolences to families of the victims.

Sobyanin himself arrived at the scene, telling journalists he had ordered a full inspection of the entire Moscow bus fleet.

