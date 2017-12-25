Five dead after bus ploughs into Moscow subway

Moscow - Five people were killed when a city bus ploughed into a pedestrian subway in western Moscow on Monday, traffic police said.
It
was not immediately clear what caused the accident as authorities said
they were looking into several possibilities, including a technical
malfunction.
"A bus drove into a pedestrian underpass," traffic police spokesperson, Artyom Kolesnikov, told AFP.
"According to preliminary information, five people died."
Footage
broadcast on national television showed a bus driving onto the pavement
and then down the stairs of the subway, running over several
pedestrians before coming to a stop.
Two causes
Moscow police said in a
statement they were looking into two possible causes of the accident -
the driver losing control of the vehicle and a technical problem with
the bus.
"The driver of the bus began movement and then changed
his trajectory, which resulted in the bus going down into the pedestrian
underpass," the statement said.
"The driver has been detained. Police employees are working with him," the statement said.
Three people have been hospitalised, the statement added.
The
accident happened around 12:00 near Moscow's Slavyansky
Boulevard metro station, a prestigious residential area near one of the
capital's main avenues.
Sirens were blaring around the metro
station, with authorities preparing to pull the bus out of the subway
with a cable, an AFP correspondent at the scene said.
Inspection of the fleet
The
underpass and surrounding area were cordoned off by police, and several
black body bags could be seen on the pavement, partially covered with
falling snow.
The emergencies ministry said two helicopters had been dispatched to the scene to help evacuate the victims.
"There
are dead and wounded," tweeted Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin. "We are
providing emergency aid," he said, offering condolences to families of
the victims.
Sobyanin himself arrived at the scene, telling journalists he had ordered a full inspection of the entire Moscow bus fleet.