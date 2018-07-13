Five-year-old cancer victim wrote his own obituary – and it’s an adorable celebration of life

A five-year-old boy who tragically passed away from a rare form of cancer is now remembered for a hilarious obituary – which he wrote himself.

Born in Iowa in America, Garrett Matthias (5) died on July 6 when he lost a long battle against fusion negative rhabdomyosarcoma (ARMS) – a rare form of cancer that affects victims’ temporal bone, cranial nerve and inner ear, People reports.

According to a heartbreaking post on a GoFundMe page that was started on July 5 – the day before Garrett died – the little boy, who’d been fighting the disease since September, had to cut his Make a Wish trip short because he was in so much pain.

Before his passing, Garrett – with the help of his heartbroken parents, Emilie and Ryan Matthias – wrote the funny obituary in which he lists all the things he loved and disliked about the world.

“My favourite people are Mommy, Daddy and my sister, Delcina (Delphina),” the heart-warming epitaph reads.

Other “favourite people” named by the little boy included his “grandparents with the new house”, “grandparents with the camper”, aunts and uncles, cousins and “Stinky Uncle Andy”.

He also wrote about he much he loves playing with his sister, his Batman and Thor toys and his blue bunny, and spending time with his friends in daycare.

“When I die: I am going to be a gorilla and throw poo at Daddy!” he added.

Under his dislikes Garrett listed needles, pants and his “stupid dirty cancer”, among other things.

“We never necessarily talked about his funeral so we never had the conversation with him that he was going to die,” Emilie told WHO TV.

“But we had a lot of conversations around, ‘When I die I want to do this.’ ”In the obituary Garrett noted, “I want to be burned (like when Thor’s Mommy died) and made into a tree so I can live in it when I’m a gorilla.”

He said he wanted fireworks at his funeral and ended off the letter with, “See ya later suckas! Signing off as The Great Garrett Underpants.”

His parents say they want to honour his wishes as far as possible and intend to hold a “celebration of life” event on Saturday, as well as a private memorial just for family members at a later date.

