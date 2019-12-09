 

Florida governor blasts foreign national screening | Hong Kong stages massive protest: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2019-12-09 05:56

Governor Ron DeSantis blasts screening of foreign soldiers who train in US

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Sunday called for a stronger vetting process for foreign nationals training in the US, after a Saudi airman left three dead in a shooting at a Navy base in Pensacola, Florida.

Thousands march in Hong Kong as government urges calm

Thousands of black-clad protesters from all walks of life marched in Hong Kong on Sunday (December 8) under a crisp blue sky to march for human rights and democratic reforms in the financial hub.

Jeremy Corbyn: 'Universal credit is cruel'

Jeremy Corbyn delivers speech at Bangor University

UK's Johnson dodges question over post-election resignation

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday dismissed a leaked government document that the opposition says shows there will be customs declarations and security checks between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK post-Brexit.

Oh, what fun it is to ski with Santas

Hundreds of skiers dress up as Santa Claus to ride down the slopes of the Sunday River resort in Newry, Maine, as part of an event to raise money for the River Fund charity, which supports youth education and recreation.

Read more on:    us  |  uk  |  china
2019-12-08 22:32

