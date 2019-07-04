Foetus death case | Dreadlocks law in California: WATCH the top world news videos for today

 

Foetus death case | Dreadlocks law in California

2019-07-04 06:12

Charges dropped for woman who lost foetus

An Alabama district attorney has dropped the manslaughter charge against a woman who lost her foetus when she was shot during a fight.

New California law bans hairstyle discrimination

Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law on Wednesday a bill making California the first state to ban workplace and school discrimination against black people for wearing hairstyles such as braids, twists and locks.

Attorneys: SEAL made mistake, but didn't murder

A military jury sentenced a decorated Navy SEAL to four months of confinement for posing with the body of an Islamic State captive in Iraq, but a judge credited him with enough days to ensure he won't be locked up.

9/11 activist hailed for bravery at funeral

A former police detective who fought for the extension of health benefits for September 11 responders has been remembered as a hero at his funeral on Wednesday. Detective Luis Alvarez died on Saturday after a three-year battle with colorectal cancer.

Rare Australian parrot gets breeding boost

Specialist keeper Darren Page speaks to reporters at a new $2.5m breeding facility for the critically endangered orange-bellied parrot after it was officially opened at Seven Mile Beach outside Hobart on Wednesday.

