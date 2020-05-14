For those who keep masking: How to wear your Covid-19 mask

Paris – So you have to wear a mask to help stop the
spread of the novel coronavirus? Wondering how to choose one? Or if it will
slip off, or make it harder to breathe?
While masks are everyday accessories in parts of
Asia, for those not accustomed to wearing them the experience can be unnerving,
even daunting.
Here are some tips for the uninitiated:
Which mask?
Unless you are a frontline health worker, you do
not need a high-spec respirator like the N95 or FFP2 mask, experts say. Leave
those for the professionals.
When it comes to other types of masks, the advice
has shifted with the understanding of the epidemic.
Initially, health authorities and the World Health
Organisation (WHO) said it was useless for the general population to wear masks
in public.
Now, it is increasingly recommended as part of the
public health toolbox, along with frequent handwashing and physical distancing.
With medical personal protective equipment (PPE)
off the table, authorities have suggested people buy or make fabric face
coverings.
The WHO has expressed doubts that these will offer
full protection for the wearer, but notes that they could stop an unknowingly
infected person from passing the virus on to others.
This matters because a significant minority of
people with COVID-19 do not have any symptoms at all.
Those wanting to make their own masks have no
shortage of tutorials online to turn to for inspiration.
The website of the US Centers for Disease Control
(CDC) has instructions for how to make a no-sew mask by cutting up a T-shirt.
Some countries have published manufacturing
standards – even for homemade masks.
In France, authorities recommend that they should
be made from at least two layers of flexible and, importantly, breathable
fabric.
There should not be vertical seams where it fits to
the mouth, nose and chin to avoid leakage.
Masks produced for sale by textile manufacturers – following
either a "duckbill" or "pleated" pattern – must filter
between 70% and 90% of particles expelled by the wearer that are three microns
in diameter. The average human hair is roughly 80 microns thick.
Very young infants should not wear masks because of
the risk of suffocation. Regulations as to the exact age threshold depends on
the country.
How to fit it
Once you have purchased or made your mask, there
are some simple tips for wearing it comfortably and safely.
The main thing to remember is that a face covering
does not replace other key virus avoidance measures: soap and social distancing.
It may go without saying, but the mask should be
worn on your face, not hung around the neck like a scarf, nor on the forehead
like a bandana. This risks contamination. As does sharing the mask with others.
To put one on, first wash your hands.
Then, holding the mask by its strings, fit it
snugly over your mouth, nose and chin and fasten it in place.
With surgical type masks, there is sometimes a
rigid bar that goes over the bridge of the nose and can be pinched to fit the
face.
It is important to ensure it fits comfortably.
A badly fitted mask risks slippage and discomfort,
tempting you to touch your face.
If you do need to adjust the mask while out, you
will need to wash your hands first.
Single-use surgical masks can normally be worn for
a maximum of a few hours before they should be replaced, depending on the type.
It should be discarded earlier if it becomes wet or damaged.
In France, the rules state even non-disposable
masks should be worn only for around four hours, meaning you would need to pack
several if planning on using them all day.
When taking off the mask, first wash your hands.
Holding it by the fasteners, remove the mask
without touching the potentially contaminated front section. Wash your hands.
After use
Single use surgical masks should be discarded after
use, preferably in a closed bin.
For fabric models, washing instructions vary by
country.
The US CDC says they should be washed regularly – after
each time they are worn – using a mild detergent, then "dried completely
in a hot dryer".
In France, the advice is at least 30 minutes on a
60 degrees Celsius machine wash, then drying either in a machine or open air,
then ironing.
Putting the mask in the freezer or microwave to try
to kill the virus is not recommended.
Even fabric masks have a shelf life as the material
degrades with washing.
At the slightest sign of wear, throw it away.
