 

Forecasters warn Britain may face coldest night of the year

2017-12-28 22:49
iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

London — Met Office forecasters say Britain may face the coldest night of the year on Thursday and say snow predicted for parts of northern England may spread to a wider area.

The cold snap has snarled road traffic and led to some flight cancellations.

Officials at Stansted Airport said Thursday that normal flight operations had resumed but some of the 300 passengers who had been stranded overnight are still at the terminal. They are rebooking on other flights.

Flights had been suspended when the runway was closed due to ice. Luton Airport also reported some delays.

Several major highways are closed because of crashes and three climbers had to be rescued from the Cairngorms mountains in northeast Scotland.

Read more on:    uk  |  weather

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Thai teacher turns to DNA to prove $1m lottery win

2017-12-28 21:11

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: We begged the paramedic, we never assaulted her - Pastor Mboro
 

Why are you attracted to women who look like your mother?

Have you ever felt that familiar feeling when looking at your wife or girlfriend, wondering if maybe they remind you of someone? There is probably a good chance that they resemble your mother

 
 

You won't want to miss...

The grooming secrets of SA's male celebs
WATCH: 26 days of the LOVE Advent Calendar from Ashley Graham to Ciara
WATCH: The best of Victoria’s Secret Holiday songs
WATCH: Five crazy sport fans moments
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 08:07 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 08:07 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday December 27 2017-12-27 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 