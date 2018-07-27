 

Former Trump aide Omarosa has 'explosive' book coming

2018-07-27 05:22
US President Donald Trump. (Evan Vucci, AP)

US President Donald Trump. (Evan Vucci, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

New York — Former President Donald Trump aide and "Apprentice" contestant Omarosa Manigault Newman has a memoir coming that her publisher calls "explosive" and "jaw-dropping".

The book is called Unhinged. Gallery Books announced on Thursday that it will be released on August 14.

Manigault Newman was a Trump ally who joined his administration in January 2017 as a White House communications director.

She had vowed that political foes would "bow down" to Trump. But she left after a year and spoke harshly of her experience, while denying reports she was fired.

She said she was worried about the country and would never vote for Trump again.

The rare black woman in Trump's administration, she has likened her departure to being freed from a "plantation".

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    omarosa manigault newman  |  donald trump  |  us

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Trump tweets under investigation - report

2018-07-26 22:15

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Maybe she was calling our names while this was happening to her - grieving uncle
 

Why do dogs eat grass?

All of us have seen our dogs happily grazing in our gardens, especially enjoying the uncut long grass on the edges.

 

Paws

Trip to the beach turns deadly for beloved dog
Tragedy for World's Ugliest Dog winner 2018
Hilarious doggo Snapchats that have us in stitches
How your dog can tell what you’re feeling
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, July 25 2018-07-25 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 