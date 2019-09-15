Former UK PM Cameron slams Johnson over Brexit

London
– Former British prime minister David Cameron launched a blistering attack on
the UK's current leader Boris Johnson in extracts of his memoirs published on Sunday,
accusing him of only backing Brexit to further his own career.
He
said Johnson, who took office in July, believed that campaigning for Britain to
leave the European Union during the 2016 referendum would make him the
"darling" of their Conservative party.
Damningly,
he also said that Johnson privately believed there should be a second
referendum to confirm the terms of Brexit – something the premier has strongly
resisted since.
In
extracts published in the Sunday Times newspaper, Cameron – who led the failed
"Remain" campaign to stay in the EU – also accused his
"Leave" rivals of lying to the public.
He
wrote that Johnson and one of his top ministers Michael Gove – a former close
friend of Cameron's – "became ambassadors for the expert-trashing,
truth-twisting age of populism" during the campaign.
Cameron,
52, has largely kept out of the public eye since stepping down in the wake of
the historic Brexit vote.
But
the publication of his memoirs comes at an explosive time, with Britain mired
in political turmoil ahead of its scheduled exit from the bloc on October 31.
Johnson
is desperately seeking a divorce deal from Brussels, but insists Britain will
leave without one if necessary, even after parliament blocked a "no
deal" exit.
‘Leave
was lying’
Cameron
revealed he had tried to stop Johnson from joining the Brexit campaign by
offering him the post of defence secretary.
But
he went ahead, and "risked an outcome he didn't believe in because it
would help his political career".
He
claimed Johnson believed the "Leave" camp would lose, and if it won
"there could always be a fresh renegotiation, followed by a second
referendum", something he now rejects.
Meanwhile,
"whichever senior Tory politician took the lead on the Brexit side – so
loaded with images of patriotism, independence and romance – would become the
darling of the party," Cameron wrote.
During
the campaign, he said Johnson and Gove "behaved appallingly, attacking
their own government, turning a blind eye to their side's unpleasant actions
and becoming ambassadors for the expert-trashing, truth-twisting age of
populism".
Cameron
condemned claims made by the "Leave" campaign of the savings Britain
would make by ending its EU membership fees, and of the likelihood of Turkey
joining the bloc.
"We
were no longer in the realms of stretching the truth, but ditching it
altogether. Leave was lying," he wrote.
He
said Gove became a "foam-flecked Faragist warning that the entire Turkish
population was about to come to Britain", a reference to eurosceptic
politician Nigel Farage.
Cameron
said that as prime minister, he felt he could not hit back as hard, resulting
in "asymmetric warfare".
‘Very
confident’
In previous extracts of his long-awaited memoir, For
The Record, which is published on Thursday, Cameron said he had no regrets
on calling the referendum. But he said he was "desperately" worried about
what happens next, and said the tortuous negotiations had been "painful to
watch".
His immediate successor as premier, Theresa May,
negotiated exit terms with Brussels last year, but parliament rejected these
three times, forcing her to quit.
Johnson took over, vowing to get Brexit done, but
he has also struggled as EU leaders warned they will not renegotiate, and with
parliament still deeply divided over how to proceed.
On
Monday, he will meet European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker and Brexit
negotiator Michel Barnier in Luxembourg.
In
an interview with the Mail on Sunday, Johnson said his team was making a
"huge amount of progress" in the talks and he was "very
confident" he could get a deal before a summit of EU leaders on October
17.
And
in a bizarre analogy, Johnson compared Britain to the comic book character
Hulk.
"The
madder Hulk gets, the stronger Hulk gets and he always escaped, no matter how
tightly bound in he seemed to be – and that is the case for this country,"
he said.
Without
a deal, Johnson insists Britain will leave the EU anyway, despite a law rushed
through last week to force him to delay.