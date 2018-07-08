 

Four boys rescued from Thai cave

2018-07-08 14:43
Thai policemen guard a water pumping site near the Tham Luang cave area as operations continue for the 12 boys and their coach trapped at the cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on July 6, 2018. (AFP)

Four boys among a group of 13 trapped in a flooded Thai cave reached the rescue base camp inside the complex on Sunday and will walk out soon, the country's defence ministry spokesman told AFP.

"Four boys have reached chamber three and will walk out of the cave shortly," Lieutenant-General Kongcheep Tantrawanit said, referring to the area where rescue workers had set up a base.

The rescue operation was originally expected to bring the first boys out at about 14:00 GMT (16:00 local time). Instead, the first two boys were brought out around 12:00 GMT (14:00 local time).

