 

Four hurt in the Running of the Bulls

2019-07-10 08:41
Pamplona bull run. (Getty Images)

Pamplona bull run. (Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Two tourists were treated for serious injuries sustained while taking part in Pamplona's famed Running of the Bulls festival on Tuesday.

A 49-year-old Briton compound fractured his ankle, while a 42-year old from the US city of Chicago suffered a concussion and a shoulder injury while taking part in the bull run - one of Spain's most popular events, broadcaster RTVA reported

No gorings were reported unlike in previous days.

The dangerous race along the 850-metre cobbled-street course to the bullring lasted about two minutes, the fastest so far this year. Four people - two Americans and two Spaniards - have been gored since the festival started on Sunday.

The nine-day San Fermin fiesta attracts revelers from around the world who test their bravery and speed dashing through the streets with six fighting bulls.

Thousands of runners - dressed head to toe in white with bright-red neckerchiefs - gather every year for the traditional morning run, after which the animals are kept in the ring until the afternoon's bull fights.

Records dating back to 1910 list 16 deaths from the event. The festival regularly stokes debate about the treatment of animals.

Read more on:    spain  |  bull run
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Calls mount for resignation of Trump labor secretary

2019-07-10 08:41

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Three Daily Lotto players are R150 000 richer 2019-07-09 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 