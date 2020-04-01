 

Four jailed in Belgium for international child pornography case

2020-04-01 20:39
(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Four men have been sentenced in Belgium for taking part in a vast child pornography case that has already identified a total of 90 suspects and 110 victims worldwide, it was learned on Wednesday.

At a court hearing on Tuesday, the men received sentences ranging from 5 to 16 years in prison. A psychological appraisal was ordered for a fifth man.

According to the Belgian federal police, this is "one of the biggest cases of sexual abuse of minors ever known".

The investigation began in 2015 when a policeman became suspicious of the actions of a Belgian man in his thirties who was taking pictures of children in bathing suits on a beach in the town of Blankenberge.

Nine million images

A search of the suspect's computer uncovered "about 15 terabytes (TB) of files" containing child pornography - some nine million images.

The trial involved three Belgians, including the first suspect arrested on the beach, one Dutch and one British man.

Over five years, with the help of the European police agency Europol, the investigations uncovered a network of photo and video exchanges touching 44 countries.

"These were images of abuse of babies as young as a few months old and teenagers between 12 and 13 years of age. The child victims were mainly male," the Belgian police said in a statement.

A total of 110 victims were identified, as well as 90 suspects, Europol noted in a separate statement.

Many suspects are still wanted, but some have already been tried and convicted in several countries. In Australia a man was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

According to the Belgian police, "international cooperation is continuing with a view to identifying as many victims and suspects as possible".

Read more on:    belgium  |  child pornography
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Without tourists to feed them, Thailand's 4 000 elephants could be among coronavirus victims

2020-04-01 18:31

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Health Minister Zweli Mkhize to launch mobile sampling and testing units
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 05:52 AM
Road name: MyCiti Bus

Cape Town 05:51 AM
Road name: Taxi Services

More traffic reports
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results 18 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 