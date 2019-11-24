 

Four people including expat missing in Burkina Faso: govt

2019-11-24 11:51
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Four people, including one foreigner, working as service providers on a government telecommunications project have been reported missing in Burkina Faso, a minister said in a statement.

The four - three Burkinabes and one foreigner - were reported missing on Friday after their vehicle was discovered abandoned with its doors open in the southwestern Cascades region, Digital Economy and Postal Development Minister Hadja Fatimata Ouattara said.

A search operation had been launched.

A security source told AFP the expatriate worker was Asian.

Kidnapping for ransom is not uncommon in the West African country which is in the grip of increasing jihadist violence that the armed forces have been unable to stem.

In December 2018 an Italian and a Canadian disappeared on a road near the area where the latest incident happened.

In September 2018 an Indian and a South African working in the mining sector were abducted from the Inata gold mine in the northwest.

An ambush on a convoy transporting employees of a Canadian mining company in eastern Burkina Faso earlier this month killed 37 people, the deadliest attack in nearly five years of jihadist violence.

More than 700 people have been killed in the unrest since fighting spilled across the border from Mali, according to an AFP count.

Attacks in Burkina Faso, which borders Mali and Niger, began in the north but spread to the east and the west of the country in 2018, while the capital Ouagadougou has been hit three times.

Most of the violence is attributed to jihadists affiliated with Al-Qaeda or the Islamic State group, with around 500,000 people internally displaced by attacks, according to the UN.

Attacks have intensified this year as the underequipped, poorly trained Burkina Faso army struggles to contain the Islamist militancy.

Read more on:    burkina faso  |  missing persons
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Argentina's leftist president-elect reignites abortion debate

2019-11-24 08:52

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
/News
WATCH | Joburg police catch suspected handbag snatcher who wrestled woman to the ground
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 09:10 AM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 06:07 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
No Daily Lotto winner, jackpot stands at R200 000 2019-11-23 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 