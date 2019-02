A toddler died when a photo frame fell off a wall in his family home and he was impaled by shards of shattered glass.

Adrian Ortega from Philadelphia in the US was playing with his two sisters on Wednesday last week when a picture frame fell from a wall and broken glass impaled him, People reports.

Adrian’s mother, Amanda Velez, has spoken about her son’s tragic death.

"I’m using the restroom, I hear a loud bang, and I heard glass shatter," Amanda said.

"I heard my youngest daughter, who’s two years old, she was screaming.

"I heard him screaming, ‘Mommy’ so when I go run in the room he’s, like, hunched over glass. When I lift him up I saw a little bit of blood so I put my hand over it to, like, keep the pressure."

The youngster, who was bleeding profusely, was rushed to St Christopher’s Hospital but was pronounced dead a short while later.

"My baby, he was so full of joy. His sisters miss him," the devastated mom told 6Abc.

The medical examiner ruled Adrian’s death an accident, according to reports.

Authorities say no charges have been filed, but the incident remains under investigation, Daily Mail reports.

A family friend, Jessica Vega, set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for Adrian’s funeral.

"Adrian was a lively, joyful four-year-old who was filled with life and his dream was to become a firefighter," Jessica wrote.

"No parent should ever have to experience the pain of burying a child.

"We ask that you lift Adrian’s family in prayer and support as they try to get through this devastating tragedy."

Source: People, 6 ABC, Daily Mail