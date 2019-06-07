4-year-old schoolboy dies after teacher forgets about him in bus

A young learner died from a heatstroke after falling asleep on a school bus.

The tragic incident happened when the boy, Cai Zhouzhou, was on his way to the Jinse Yaolan nursery in Wanning, China.

Zhouzhou left his mother in the morning and got onto the bus with his teacher Fu Hua, according to local media.

The toddler reportedly fell asleep and neither the driver, Wen Qiang, nor Fu remembered to wake him.

Wen then went home, leaving the 4-year-old on the bus for three hours in the heat.

A few hours later, Wen returned to find the youngster passed out from heatstroke and suffering from dehydration, according to reports.

Zhouzhou was taken to Wangning People Hospital and the president of the nursery, Zhang Yu, called his mother to tell her the news.

"He wanted to talk to me, but no voice came when he moved his lips," the boy's mother said. "Who knew we were saying a final farewell that morning he went to the nursery?

"Zhouzhou must have been sleeping in the bus and the teacher didn't check the number of students. I can't accept this tragedy."

The young boy died after two days in hospital.

"His body and legs all turned red and black," his grandmother told reporters.

Police have arrested Zhang, Fu and another teacher, Lin Na, as well as Wen for further investigation.

After the accident, many parents have reportedly chosen to take their kids to the nursery themselves.

"The teacher is irresponsible. Everyone wants their child to be safe. I don't want my kid to go on that school bus anymore," one father said.

Source: Magazine Features