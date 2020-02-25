Fourth person from quarantined cruise ship dies as Japan plans new coronavirus measures

Tokyo – A fourth person has died in Japan after
becoming ill aboard a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship, local media reported on
Tuesday, as the government unveiled a new policy to tackle the outbreak.
Nearly 700 people on board the Diamond Princess,
which spent two weeks quarantined off Japan, have so far tested positive for
the virus.
Four people who were hospitalised after being taken
off the ship have died, the latest a man in his 80s, according to local media.
The Yomiuri Shimbun daily said the man had tested
positive for the new coronavirus and died of pneumonia. The health ministry did
not immediately respond to a request for comment on the reports.
Three others, all Japanese, have so far died after
becoming sick on the ship. Two were confirmed to have the new coronavirus,
while the health ministry declined to comment on the diagnosis of the third.
Japan has come under increasing pressure over its
handling of the ship, particularly after it emerged that some passengers
allowed to disembark after testing negative were subsequently diagnosed with
the virus.
Some of the disembarking passengers were not even
tested during the quarantine period, the health ministry has acknowledged.
Several government officials working on the ship
have themselves contracted the infection, but authorities have defended a
policy of not uniformly testing those working on the boat.
"We are aware of the risks of them getting
infected when they take off a mask or gloves, so we will have thorough measures
to prevent infections under these circumstances," Health Minister
Katsunobu Kato said, while stressing no change in policy was planned.
Many nations have evacuated their citizens from the
ship, with 450 Filipinos due to be flown home on Tuesday on two chartered
flights. Another 81 who have tested positive for the virus will stay in Japan.
'Contain the spread'
As the situation on the ship has come under
scrutiny, infections have spiked inside Japan, with 156 cases, including one
death.
"As we see patients whose infection routes are
not clear in several regions in Japan, now is a crucial phase to prevent the
spread of infection from happening on a huge scale," government spokesperson
Yoshihide Suga told reporters on Tuesday.
"It is important that we contain the spread in
Japan by slowing the speed of the increase of new patients as much as
possible," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said at a cabinet meeting on the
outbreak.
"To this end, we shall thoroughly strengthen
measures against patient clusters."
The government is expected to take measures
including expanding the number of hospitals that can receive suspected
patients, as well as asking people with moderate symptoms to stay at home.
The health minister has already urged people to
avoid crowds and unnecessary gatherings, and the government has called for
businesses to encourage teleworking and off-peak commuting.
On Tuesday, the J-League said it was cancelling
football cup games scheduled for Wednesday over the virus, but the government
has brushed aside worries about the Olympics, which Tokyo hosts this summer.
"We are talking about the situation now,"
Kato said when asked about the Games on Tuesday.
The Tokyo Olympics "is taking place in July,
so we are not talking about that situation... we are talking about the
government's position now".