France cancels gatherings of more than 5 000 over virus fears

France said on Saturday it will cancel all public "gatherings of more than 5 000 people" in closed spaces, as it seeks to curb the spread of coronavirus amid a surge of cases in the country.

The decision followed a special meeting of ministers to discuss the virus, which has infected 73 people in the country, according to Health Minister Olivier Veran.

A half-marathon race scheduled for Sunday in Paris has been cancelled, along with the final day of an agricultural symposium.