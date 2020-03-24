 

France coronavirus death toll surges past 1000

2020-03-24 22:18
Tourists in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris on March 17, 2020, a few hours before the order of staying at home to all French citizens came into effect.

Tourists in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris on March 17, 2020, a few hours before the order of staying at home to all French citizens came into effect. (LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Image)

The coronavirus has killed another 240 people in France, the top French health official said on Tuesday, bringing the death toll in the country from the pandemic to 1 100.

Jerome Salomon told reporters that 22 300 people had been registered as testing positive for the virus in France, with a total of 10 176 hospitalised of whom 2 516 people are in intensive care.

Officials believe that the published number of those infected largely underestimates the real figure, as only those showing severe symptoms are usually tested.

